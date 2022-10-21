MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If all the funding is approved, the Old Greyhound Bus Station in Uptown will be turned into a residential and commercial space with artist studios next door.
The Memphis and Shelby County Economic Development Growth Engine or EDGE had approved a nearly $2.2 million dollar C-PACER loan to Uptown Studio and Storage, LLC, to help revitalize the property in the 500 block of North Main.
November 6 Investments plans to convert the 1902 bus terminal into loft apartments and commercial space. The group also wants to build a new $80,000 square-foot building on a vacant lot adjacent to the Greyhound building to put in 450 self-storage units and 20 artist studios.
The total cost of the project is just under $9 million dollars.
The C-PACER loan still has to be approved by Mayor Jim Strickland.