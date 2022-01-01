MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call off the 2800 block of Old Austin Peay Saturday evening where they found a woman who had been shot.



MPD said that she was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.



Police said there is no suspect information available at the moment, and that this is an active investigation.



If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or submit a tip online.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.