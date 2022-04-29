MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who had been convicted of a rape in Ohio was found guilty of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Memphis, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office says 41-year-old Rico Reed was convicted on a felony charge of sexual battery Thursday. He is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

The sexual assault is said to have happened October 11, 2020, at a home on Oak Shade Cove. The girl reportedly said she was sleeping on the couch when she was awakened by Reed fondling her.

The DA’s office says the girl told him to stop and immediately texted her mother. Another family member said the girl came into her room crying later that evening and showed her the texts between herself and her mother about the sexual assault.

According to the DA’s office, Reed was a family from Toledo, Ohio, where he was convicted of raping a 22-year-old woman in 2007 after forcing his way into her home. The DA’s office says he was sentenced to 12 years in prison in that case.