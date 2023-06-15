MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Historians in DeSoto County are trying to determine what was taken from an ancient Native American burial site under Arkabutla Lake but say those caught with the items will be prosecuted.

Robert Long, the curator of the DeSoto County Museum in Hernando, said over the last couple of days, individuals on ATVs have been looting a Chickasaw Nation site unearthed when the lake was drained for dam repairs.

“People do not have access to these dry lakebeds. They are on federally protected property, and you are certainly not allowed on them,” said Long. “It is a $10,000 fine per occurrence. If you are caught with these artifacts, you can and will do jail time for this.”

Long said there have been reports of at least 100 ATVs driving over the dry lakebed over the last few days and said there are four-wheel tracks all over the area.

Drained Arkabutla Lake in Mississippi

He said archaeologists with the Chickasaw Nation and the US Corps of Engineers will be doing a thorough forensic examination to determine what was taken from the site. Long also said the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department will be doing regular patrols to make sure no one else attempts to cart off any artifacts.

“The lake has been low, but I don’t think it has been so thoroughly drained, so you are having these sites unearthed. And word has gone out on social media sites. People who are not in the know are not authorized. They don’t realize they are encouraging their colleagues to be arrested or taken into custody,” Long said.

Arkabutla Lakebed

Long said the items taken are highly sensitive and sacred, and those taking them are essentially grave robbers.

“That is the equivalent of your great, great grandfather’s gold pocket watch if it was buried with him in an Anglo cemetery. You would not dare or dream of stealing that gold pocket watch from that gentleman’s grave,” he said.” That is the same thing as here at Arkabutla Lake and Dam. It’s grave robbing. It is something that was meant to stay with the deceased into the hereafter.”

Long said they are simply trying to preserve the rich indigenous Native American culture and history for future generations.