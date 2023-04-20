MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After much anticipation, Shelby County officials announced Thursday a proposal that would bring a new high school to Frayser.

“When Frayser wins we all win. The investments that we make here will match with other investments shared throughout our county for the good of all our students,” said Commissioner Mick Wright.

Since 2020, there have been discussions about this project. However, the pandemic and other issues put those talks on hold. Years later, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said they are ready to act.

“We are set today to launch our next push,” said Harris. “My budget will include plans for a new Frayser high school, but we have got to make sure that funding in the plans for Frayser stay in the plans.”

Mayor Harris said next week he plans to submit his budget to the Shelby County Commission which will include $80 million to fund the project. At least two commissioners have publicly stated they support the initiative.

“I believe that this new school not only brings hope, but it will bring better opportunities that are not in existence in the current systems they have,” said Commissioner Charlie Caswell, Jr.

The current plans call for the school to be built near MLK Preparatory High School. District leaders said they are remaining optimistic with talks now underway.

“We’re gonna work behind the scenes to make sure that commitment happens to the community,” said MSCS Interim Superintendent Toni Williams.

The Shelby County mayor said they hope to break ground in the next year but before that can happen the financial plans must be approved.