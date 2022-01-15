MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The expected winter weather is sure to create a lot of problems on roadways across the region. Before the rain even started, some state agencies started pre-treating roads this week.



Precipitation that is falling before midnight is expected to turn to snow as temperatures drop. These winter conditions will make the Sunday morning commute to work or church dangerous for drivers.

In just a few hours roadways across the Mid-South could be covered in ice and snow, forcing many travelers to alter plans.

“I rather not be on the interstate when it starts freezing us. We’re trying to get home soon,” Carolyn Herman from St. Louis told us.

While some travel plans are being cut short by Mother Nature, other folks don’t have a choice.



They have to be out on the roads.



“It’s been a long drive, we been on the road since about 7:00 this morning,” Darrel Melton told us.

Darrel Melton and his crew with Green Country Powerline are off to North Carolina to help restore power following recent winter storms.

“We will probably slow down a little bit, it probably will put us back a few hours, but we will get their safe,” Melton said. “We’re not too worried about [it]. We drive pretty safe and slow and get up there.”

But even before the snow arrives, wet conditions are already causing travel troubles.



A pedestrian was hit near Summer and Tillman, in the Binghampton area, earlier Saturday night.



It’s rainy conditions like these that truck drivers like Garnell Anthony hate driving in.



“When the road is not well taken care of that the tightest part it can be a nightmare cause you don’t see nothing, Anthony said. “Snow on the road could be ice under the snow so it’s kind of hard to tell.”

Melton said the best advice is to play it safe and don’t get out unless you must.



“Take your time on the road and pay attention, know your surroundings and everybody around you and cars coming and stuff like that,” Anthony said.

TDOT told WREG that they have crews staggered throughout the region and ready to respond as needed.