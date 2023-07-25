MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Germantown said water samples that were tested Tuesday are clear from contamination, but the emergency order will remain in place until the water system has been flushed.

Mayor Mike Palazzolo made the announcement Tuesday, saying the source of the contamination has been addressed and the city has received permission from the state to proceed with the controlled flushing program.

Despite the good news, City Administrator Jason Huisman made it clear that the emergency order to only use water for flushing toilets will stay in place until the entire water distribution system has been flushed and cleared with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

Public Works Director Bo Mills explained the cause of the contamination. He said over the last 24 hours, additional contamination was found deeper in the soil around a pipe carrying clean water from the treatment plant into the reservoir. A breach in the pipe allowed the diesel fuel in the soil to enter the reservoir.

Mills said the pipe was repaired, the contaminated soil was removed, and the generator was inspected by outside contractors to make sure there are no issues.

Teams of Public Works and the Germantown Fire Department are working to flush the city’s water mains. The process began Tuesday afternoon.

“This process started this afternoon in areas closest in proximity to the Southern Avenue water plant and will work away from the city until the entire city is cleared of this contaminant in our water mains,” said Assistant City Administrator Andy Sanders.

Once flushing is complete, the city will test water samples to make sure the contaminated water has been removed. Testing will take approximately 6-8 hours

The city said they will immediately notify residents when they can begin flushing and it will be a phased approach to get the water turned back on.

You can watch the city’s full announcement here.