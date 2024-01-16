MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inches of snow and ice continue to lie on the streets of Memphis as temperatures drop, prompting many offices to close their doors due to the inclement weather.

As of Monday, the offices of Shelby County Clerk will be closed, which means no tags, driver’s license, or business tax issues can be handled at this time.

You can also expect delays with Shelby County Health Department offices and clinics. They released a statement saying,

“Due to the winter storm and adverse driving conditions, all Shelby County Health Department offices and clinics are closed on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. All patients with appointments on Tuesday will be rescheduled.”

MATA announced that they will suspend all routes due to hazardous travel conditions.

Memphis resident Kavaunjay Brayden also plans to stay home and warm during these deep-freezing temperatures.

“It’s cold, this is ridiculously cold. You don’t have no reason to come out here – don’t come out here,” Brayden said.

As far as your trash, it could stay out on the street longer than usual.

Memphis Solid Waste Collections says customers will experience delays. They released the following statement,

“We ask for patience as all customers may experience a delay in garbage and/or recycle collection through January 27 as we restore services. Customers experiencing delays are asked to leave their garbage and recycle carts at the curb until collected.”

“It doesn’t bother me,” Brayden said. “I mean at the same time they need to be safe and warm too.”

Memphis is not the only garbage company delaying pick-up. Other areas like Collierville, Millington, and Olive Branch are all doing the same.