MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was an emotional “home going” service for Memphis Police Officer Corille Jones.

32-year-old C.J. as he was known to his family and friends was killed January 20th while on duty. His cruiser was struck by another car at Pleasant Hill and East Shelby Drive.

This morning’s service at Hope Presbyterian Church was a celebration of Jones’ life and dedication to his job and community.

The mournful sounds of bagpipes fill the sanctuary at Hope Presbyterian Church Thursday in a salute and send off for 32-year-old Memphis Police Officer Corille “C.J.” Jones.

“It’s in times like this that grief overwhelms us…consumes us…makes us question why?” Chief CJ Davis said a the service.

Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis called Jones a “giant” of a man. She asked those in attendance to remain strong through the hurt and pain and assuring Jones’ family they will not be forgotten.



“The Memphis Police Department is here for you and with you. We are your “forever” family,” Chief CJ Davis said.



Several Officers who were in the training academy with Jones and served with him at Ridgeway station recalled their special memories.

Like the time he took off his gun belt and vest and played basketball with several youngsters.



“…and I guarantee you one of those boys probably wanted to be a police officer because he came off as a truly genuine person,” Officer Terrence Balfour said, a co-worker and friend of Corille Jones.

He added he’ll miss what he calls those special “talks” the two would share daily.

“We’ll still have those conversations…but just between me…God and him,” Officer Balfour said.

There were memories that brought tears and laughter, especially when recalling Jones was a Memphis Firefighter before he became a Police Officer. He worked out of Fire House 8 on Mississippi Boulevard.



“C.J. lived the true police officer’s dream: he got to drive a fire truck,” Lt. Ray Glover, Memphis Fire Dept. said.



Above all, Officer Jones will be remembered as a role model to men and women in uniform, who serve the public day in and day out.

Officer Jones leaves behind two daughters.

He is the 79th Memphis Police Officer to die in the line of duty.