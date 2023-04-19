MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis Police officer was shot Wednesday while attempting to serve a warrant in Frayser, and police say a barricade situation is underway.

The shooting happened at 10:35 a.m. at an apartment complex near Vayu Drive and Raja Drive. Police say someone inside the apartment opened the door, and a shot was fired from someone at the rear of the apartment.

Police say the officer was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Officers did not return fire.

Two suspects are detained and one suspect is still inside of the apartment. This is an active scene.

WREG is at the scene and will update this breaking news.