MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer was shot Saturday afternoon, MPD says.

It happened in the 5900 block of Hickory Hill Square around 1:45 p.m. while officers were responding to a domestic call.

According to MPD, officers were trying to detain a male suspect when the suspect fired a shot and struck an officer.

The officer is in critical, but stable, condition. The suspect is in custody.

Mayor Jim Strickland said in a tweet:

“Today serves as a constant reminder that each time our officers put on the uniform, they’re risking their lives to protect and serve us; they are certainly heroes. We thank the officer for his service and pray for a speedy recovery.”

