MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Law enforcement officers from across the region will honor MPD officer Geoffrey Redd, who died during a call to a Memphis library, with a Sea of Blue on Monday.

This procession will stretch more than 15 miles in honor of officer Geoffrey Redd, who died after being shot in the head by a trespasser at the Poplar-White Station library earlier this month.

Redd had been with the Memphis Police Department for 15 years.

It is said that during that time he touched many lives across the city, which is why law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South are expected to be in attendance to honor the man who courageously died protecting Memphians

“The funeral of a police officer killed in the line of duty is undoubtedly one of the most hardest times for a law enforcement officer during his career. The sea of blue has always been a fitting way to send our officer home,” said Col. Keith Watson with the Memphis Police Department.

Officer Redd was 49 years old and leaves behind a wife, three children, and countless other loved ones.

The Sea of Blue starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Greater Community Temple and ends at MPD’s Cordova precinct location where Redd was assigned.