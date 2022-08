MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake has been reported, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says the incident involved Desoto County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday night.

It happened at Goodman Road and HWY 301 in Horn Lake.

Authorities have confirmed that no fatalities were reported.

