MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Southaven that happened shortly after midnight Sunday.

Police responded to a call a the Red Hook Cajun Restaurant in Southaven, but there are still very few details at this time. The only piece of information available right now is that the shooting involved an officer from the Drew Police Department.

The MBI is still gathering information in this case.

WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.