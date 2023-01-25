MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday night in Braxton, MS.

According to reports, the incident took place around 11:45 p.m. near the 130 block of Conerly Road. The Rankin County Sherrif’s Department deputies were doing a drug investigation when a subject pointed a gun at them, officers say.

The subject was taken to the hospital. The officers had no injuries.

MBI says they are gathering evidence and will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.