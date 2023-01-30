MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot by a deputy in Dyer County, TN, on Sunday.

According to reports, deputies responded to a domestic violence call in the 100 block of Carrie Street. The man fled the scene and was later found sitting in a pickup truck on Beaver Road.

Officers say the man had a handgun, and they tried to disarm him for over an hour. He fired shots, and the deputy returned fire, according to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were hurt in the incident.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has requested to investigate this incident.