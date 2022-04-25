MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two police officers were involved in a crash that left an interstate in North Memphis blocked for several hours Monday.

According to police, two MPD officers were working an accident on I-40 near Warford around 1 a.m. when their vehicle was struck from behind.

The officers and the other driver were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The eastbound lanes of I-40 were shut down until 5 a.m.

The driver was later charged with reckless driving, failure to yield to emergency vehicles, and drivers to exercise due care.