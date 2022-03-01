MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is being accused of hitting an officer with his car and leading police on a chase after an attempted traffic stop.

The incident happened last year in October when two police officers saw a Dodge Charger speeding on Quince and Ridgeway Road.

During the traffic stop, officers said the driver, Darvonata Matthews, 24, initially refused to give them any identification but eventually gave officers an identification card.

After Matthews gave officers an identification card, MPD said Matthews put the vehicle in reverse.

One officer jumped away from the vehicle to avoid being hit, but a second officer was struck by the car before Matthews sped away.

Other officers soon began following behind Matthews and eventually caught and took him into custody.

Matthews is being charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless driving and drag racing.

He is expected to appear in court on March 14.