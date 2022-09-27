MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An off-duty police officer’s gun and taser were among items stolen during a string of car break-ins outside a Southeast Memphis restaurant.

Customers at the Juicy Crab on Winchester were greeted with shattered glass scattered across the parking lot Tuesday.

Memphis Police say at least four vehicles were vandalized Monday evening within a 6-minute window.

One of the cars, a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche, belonged to an off-duty officer employed in Mississippi.

The suspects got away with the officer’s department-issued handgun, taser, baton, handcuffs, three magazines, and radio.

“He seemed like he was very upset because he was on a date,” said Jaidon Morrell, whose Ford Mustang was also broken into outside the restaurant.

The 19-year-old was celebrating his mother’s birthday around 8:30 p.m. when he came out and noticed the driver-side window of his Mustang was smashed and ripped off.

“It was crazy last night,” Morrell said.

He said the suspects didn’t take anything and insurance will cover the damage, but it’s still a major inconvenience.

“I can’t see out my window. I almost got into multiple accidents today, because of the plastic wrap on my vehicle, so it’s dangerous,” said Morrell.

Not letting the break-ins scare them off.. these two say the brazen nature of criminals should be a wake-up call to others.

“It’s just they don’t have respect for anybody it’s like they don’t care,” said customer, Gwendolyn Wade.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are the law or a regular person. You just have to pay attention to your surroundings at all times,” said Rebecca Street, a customer.

MPD says they were able to get surveillance video from the restaurant. They’re looking for two men in a Chevy Sedan who they believe are responsible for the crime.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.