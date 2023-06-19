MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A female deputy in Lauderdale County was shot while off-duty Sunday, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.
LCSO says the deputy is in “critical but stable condition” at Regional One Hospital.
WREG has reached out for more details on this incident. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.