FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — An Oakland, Tennessee town alderman is facing charges after he was accused of threatening someone at a ribbon cutting for a local business.

Jeffrey Fisher is charged with simple assault, according to an affidavit filed in Fayette County court this week.

According to the document, the incident happened last Friday as Fisher attended a ribbon cutting for Shoe Sensation, a new store in Oakland.

Another man accused Fisher of approaching him in an aggressive manner, pointing his finger in his face and saying, “I outta (sic) kick your *** right here.” Fisher then walked away.

The man told police he feared Fisher would assault him, and a woman standing nearby told police she was scared by the incident.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Fisher turned himself in Wednesday after a warrant was issued for a simple assault charge. Deputies say he bonded out the same day.

Fisher is listed as an alderman on the Town of Oakland’s website. He currently is a candidate for county commission.

WREG dropped by Fisher’s home for his side of the story Friday but no one answered.