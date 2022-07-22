MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Oakland Police officer who was involved in a violent arrest that went viral has reportedly been relieved of duty.

Oakland Police Assistant Chief Larry Gaines says one of the officers involved in the arrest of Brandon Calloway has been relieved of duty with pay.

Brandon Calloway was arrested Saturday, July 16, after Oakland Police said he failed to stop at a stop sign and was going 32 mph in a 20 mph zone.

Video of the arrest shows officers kicking in the door of his father’s home, chasing Calloway through house, hitting with a baton and tazing him.

A social media post alleging Calloway had been racially profiled went viral.

Gaines did not identify the officer, but he says the officer has been with the Oakland Police Department for two years. The officer is also said to have worked in law enforcement before.

Gaines said the officer is the only who they have taken administrative action against so far. The officer reportedly not return to duty after the arrest.

Fayette County District Attorney Mark Davidson confirmed the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will be investigating the arrest.