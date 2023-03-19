MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Oakhaven residents are left picking up the pieces after car crash ends with wreckage scattered across the roadway. The good news is there were no reports of any injuries.

However, some neighbors are understandably frustrated. Three total vehicles were damaged along Sumners Wells Road in Oakhaven. Following a crash, residents claim it stemmed from an auto theft involving juveniles.

“You can’t have a nice car; you can’t have a nice house. You can’t have anything nice in this city cause its people who also want your nice [expletive],” another resident said.

An Infiniti and Hyundai Sonata were among the vehicles involved.

Investigators with Memphis Police have not released many details about the crash but did acknowledge at a town hall meeting this past weekend how auto thefts have increased.

“There are 3300 cars that have been stolen this year. 3300 that’s like every 34 minutes a car is being stolen or broken into,” Paul Wright, MPD Deputy Chief said.

Deputy Chief Paul Wright says that at least 114 juveniles have been arrested in connection with auto thefts this year, and many are targeting weapons.

“Most of them get caught with guns. Guns are what they’re looking for when they break in cars. They will go past everything else to look under and in your glovebox so don’t leave guns in your car,” Deputy Chief Wright said.

Even the youngest Memphians are expressing concern, as crime surges among their peers.

“People should not be doing this crime because they like go to jail and stuff and they should not be breaking into other people stuff, they don’t know what they are going through,” a girl said at a town hall.

Back on Sumners Wells Road, remnants of the crash remain, reminding residents of the impact of crime.

“You just look at it, it happens and go about your day and pray that it doesn’t happen to you,” a neighbor said.

This week we are hoping to learn more about what lead to the crash. Also, MPD is offering steering wheel locks as an added layer of protection for residents.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.