MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a car crash on the 3700 block of Earls Court Monday afternoon and found two vehicles involved.



MPD said one vehicle struck a tree. Police said one person was pronounced dead on the scene, and another person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.



MPD is investigating this incident, and WREG will update as more information becomes available.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction