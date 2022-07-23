MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Nutbush residence has been closed as a public nuisance after the D.A. Office said it has been associated with drug trafficking, violent crime and homicides.

Neighbors in the area described the home in the 1600 block of National Street as a “crack house” where people buy and sell cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl. The residence is located less than a mile away from three churches and Douglas High School

According to the press release, police have taken 15 reports at the residence for assault, vandalism, overdoses and other drug-related incidents between February 2020 and June 2022. Police have also responded to 229 calls for service during the same period within a half mile of the residence.

Betty Pratt, who is also known as Betty Davis, and Marbella Investment are listed as respondents in the petition. Pratt, who is a resident of the home, has previously been accused of operating another home deemed as a public nuisance in Berclair.

WREG also discovered in 2017 that Pratt was arrested on drug charges and on probation for cocaine possession, authorities said.

Judge Patrick Dandridge granted a temporary injunction filed by the D.A. Office and Memphis City Attorney’s Office. A hearing has been set for July 28 for the owners to show why the injunction should not be permanent.