MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a nursing home employee is facing more than 30 drug charges after he was accused of stealing pills from his job.

Police responded to a report of a drugs/narcotics-related felony at Ave Maria Home on Charles Bryan Road Wednesday evening. Memphis Police a “concerned citizen” told detectives that a man named Anthony Littlejohn was stealing pills from the nursing home.

Police say detectives went to the nursing home and found Littlejohn, who was employed there as a registered nurse. Detectives reportedly told Littlejohn about the complaint against him and asked for consent to search his vehicle.

Memphis Police say Littlejohn signed the consent form. Detectives searched the vehicle and found many drugs inside, including oxycodone, diazepam, hydrocodone, alprazolam, morphine, lorazepam and codeine.

Police say detectives also found $956 on his person. Detectives reportedly believed the money came from illegal drug sales.

Memphis Police say Littlejohn admitting to taking the pills from Allen Morgan Health Center, where he also worked. Littlejohn also reportedly admitted to selling the pills for money and using his vehicle to transport drugs around the city.

Littlejohn is now facing 32 drug-related charges, including possession with intent to manufacture or sell. He is expected to be in court Friday morning.