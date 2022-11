MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Thursday evening.

Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of North Dunlap Street just after 5 p.m.

The male victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle. Police say he is in critical condition.

No suspect information has been provided at this time. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.