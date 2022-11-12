MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call shortly after midnight in North Memphis and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

When police arrived on the scene at Vollintine and Bellevue, they found a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody and Memphis Police are now investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.