MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in North Memphis sent two people to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday night.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 1420 Jackson Avenue at 9:37 p.m. Two victims were found at a home nearby.

Police say one of the victims was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The second victim was transported in non-critical condition.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.