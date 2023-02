MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are looking for any information about a shooting in North Memphis Tuesday night that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened at 7:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Ash Street, near a school.

The man was taken to RFegional One hospital. There is no suspect information available at this time.

It was one of several shootings across the city Tuesday night.

If you know anything that can help the police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.