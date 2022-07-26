MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after a man was killed at the 1600 block of Oakwood Street in North Memphis on July 1.

The incident occured when a white 4-door sedan drove by a business on Heard Avenue. Police said as the vehicle passed, someone opened fire with an assault rifle.

David Carpenter, 30, was hit in the gunfire. During the commotion, MPD said a child was inside a parked car at the time, but managed to make it inside the business unharmed.

The Memphis Fire Department came to render aid, but Carpenter was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police posted this video of the incident.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.