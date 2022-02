MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot in North Memphis Sunday afternoon.

Officers said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. on the 800 block of Griffith Place in North Memphis.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.

