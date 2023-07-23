MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in North Memphis on Saturday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Around 1:48 p.m., MPD says officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of North McNeil Street where one man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.