MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Residents in one North Memphis neighborhood say kids will have nothing to do this summer after the city has demolished their public pool and closed a nearby park for a much-needed facelift.

Neighbors near Ayers and Peach said the city began bulldozing Tom Lee Pool last week.

The community pool owned by the city sits right behind the old vacant Carnes Elementary School. Memphis Shelby County Schools has been trying to sell the building.

The North Parkway-Forest Neighborhood Association said the city has no plans to bring back the pool.

“That pool has been there all my life,” said Charvette Conley.

Conley lives across the street from Tom Lee Pool. She said the pool was closed during COVID, and she was looking forward to using it this summer.

“I went there every other day just to dip my foot in the water,” said Conley.

Conley and others in her neighborhood kids need a place to go and something to do.

“That’s the only pool in the area that kids have to go in and get a little recreation,” said one dad.

So far, the city has not commented on the fate of Tom Lee Pool, and neighbors said they are in the dark.

Morris Park on Poplar

They said with nearby Morris Park also closed for renovations, kids in the neighborhood will have little to do now that they’re out of school.

“Just on the street isn’t going to work,” said Conley.