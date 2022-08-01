MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A home in North Memphis was shut down Monday after a judge declared it a public nuisance.

According to Memphis Police, starting in 2021, members of their Organized Crime Unit received multiple complaints about illegal activity at a home in the 1600 block of National Street.

MPD data showed the department responded to around 55 calls related to disturbances, drugs, suspicious persons, fights, alarms, trespassing, suspicious vehicles, armed parties, 911 hang calls, theft, and domestic disturbances from February 2020 to June 2022.

The calls resulted in at least 15 offense reports and three people getting arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges on the property.

Investigators also arrested a person in possession of a gun linked to a homicide during the investigation.

Police said this led Organized Crime Unit Detectives to conduct several undercover operations in 2022 resulting in arrests at the home.

Investigators also made several traffic stops and consensual encounters with people leaving the home that resulted in two felony arrests, 20.6 grams of marijuana, 8 grams of cocaine, 12.8 grams of methamphetamine, 2.6 grams of fentanyl, and 1 alprazolam pill.

On April 26, the unit presented its findings to the Shelby County Attorney General’s Office for review.

Judge Patrick Dandridge declared the home a public nuisance on July 22 and is to be closed until further notice per a signed court order.