MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into a beauty supply store in North Memphis Thursday morning and stole a cash register and wigs, Memphis Police say.
According to reports, the incident happened at Royal Bee Beauty in the 1300 block of Jackson Avenue. Officers arrived a little before 4 a.m. and found the front door was rammed by what appeared to have been a truck.
MPD says they did not find any suspects in the building. They believe a cash register and wigs were stolen from the business.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.
The alarm company has not been able to contact owners, police say. This is an ongoing investigation.