MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into a beauty supply store in North Memphis Thursday morning and stole a cash register and wigs, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, the incident happened at Royal Bee Beauty in the 1300 block of Jackson Avenue. Officers arrived a little before 4 a.m. and found the front door was rammed by what appeared to have been a truck.

MPD says they did not find any suspects in the building. They believe a cash register and wigs were stolen from the business.

The alarm company has not been able to contact owners, police say. This is an ongoing investigation.