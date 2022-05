MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nonstop flights from Memphis to Cancun are here right on time for the summer.

Vacation Express has launched its nonstop flights summer service for 2022.

Every Sunday until July 24, travelers can fly from Memphis International Airport to Cancun International on a nonstop flight.

The outgoing nonstop flights will only be available on Sunday mornings, and incoming flights on Saturday nights.

For more information, visit Vacations Express.