MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police officers who chased, tased and beat a man inside his house after he allegedly ran a stop sign are not facing an indictment in the case, Fayette County’s district attorney said Tuesday.

In July, officers in Oakland, Tennessee said they pursued 25-year-old Brandon Calloway for half a mile to his house after he failed to stop at a stop sign and drove 32 mph in a 20 mph zone. When he went inside the house, police forced their way in, chasing him through the house and using a taser and baton to bring him into custody.

The bloody encounter was captured on police video that went viral, making national headlines and drawing attention from the local NAACP.

Calloway, who is Black, alleged that the officers had racially profiled him, and he denied that he failed to stop at the sign.

His father said at the time that his son had recently graduated from college in Chattanooga and was visiting home.

Monday, the case was presented to a grand jury, which elected to take no action with regard to the officers, District Attorney Mark Davidson said.

It was not immediately clear whether Calloway, who was originally charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and speeding, still faced charges.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looked into the case.

Oakland is about 40 miles east of downtown Memphis.