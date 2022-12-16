Maurice Yarbrough refused to answerr questions before his hearing at 201 Poplar on Friday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of causing a crash that killed a Memphis firefighter this summer appeared in court for a hearing Friday.

The court hearing for his alleged killer, Maurice Yarbrough, comes four months after the death of firefighter David Pleasant. His family was also in the courtroom.

While most of Yarbrough‘s time has been spent nursing his wounds, Pleasant’s family says they have been mourning and looking ahead to Friday.

“It really hasn’t got any easier for any of us. We’re glad to be court and hopefully we will see the sentence that he deserves,” said Anna Pleasant, the victim’s daughter.

Court documents reveal that Yarbrough was traveling at a high rate of speed when he ran the red light and crashed into the fire engine driven by Pleasant, killing him and injuring three of his colleagues.

WREG was the only station to talk with Yarbrough after his court appearance. “Do you have anything to say about your involvement in the accident?” our reporter asked.

“Naw, I ain’t got nothing to say,” he replied.

WREG: “Are you regretful as a result of him dying as a result of the accident?”

Yarbrough: “No comment.”

Despite Yarbrough not having anything to say, his criminal record speaks for itself. He has been cited for multiple driving infractions over the years, dating back to 2003, which includes driving with a suspended license multiple times.

“It’s very frustrating. It’s even more frustrating hearing about all his previous charges and if he was charged correctly my dad would still be here today,” Anna Pleasant said.

Instead, they are standing up on his behalf as Yarbrough is charged with vehicular homicide. He’s scheduled to return to court next month.

Yarbrough remains free on bond and will be back in court Jan. 3.