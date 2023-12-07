MEMPHIS, Tenn. — No charges will be filed against a bystander who shot and killed a man who was allegedly robbing a Dollar General store, the district attorney’s office said Thursday.

Robert Canada was identified as the suspect who was killed when a bystander, identified as LaCarter Washington, opened fire on an armed robbery in progress at the Winchester Road store on Nov. 28.

“After reviewing the surveillance video and Mr. Washington’s statement, it is determined that Mr. Washington acted in justifiable homicide defending himself and others,” the D.A.’s office said in a statement to WREG.

Police say there were three people involved in the robbery. One was apprehended at the scene.

Authorities have not said whether the bystander who fired the shot was a worker or a shopper.