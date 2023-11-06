MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are still searching for suspects after a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot at the Sonic Drive-In in Hickory Hill Friday.

Dr. Maurice Skillern practices public health in his clinic directly across from the Sonic Drive-In on Kirby Parkway, where the teen was shot and later died.

“Friday, I happened to walk to the front of my clinic, and I looked out the door, and I seen the police as well as the yellow tape over there, and I wasn’t surprised,” Skillern said.

Memphis Police have not given a motive for the shooting, which happened near Kirby High School, or released the identity of the victim. We were told two males that were initially detained have been released, and no arrests have been made.

Security camera video reportedly showed the 17-year-old stumbling into the parking lot as a group of teens ran off.

“Routinely, there are problems over there when kids get out of the high school next to the Sonic. They gather over there, and there’s always some kind of fighting or something going on over there,” Skillern said.

Friday’s crime scene was unsettling for Dr. Skillern after nearly being shot last year while in front of his office.

“It had to be at about eleven o’clock at night, and I was coming to the office to finish up some paperwork, and when I pulled in, I heard the shots,” he said.

This Army trained doctor said the bullets missed him that night but hit the exterior of his clinic.

“For me, it kind of brings back some memories. I served in Iraq, so it kind of takes you back there a little bit,” he said.

He’s concerned that there’s no explanation for the rising juvenile violence in Shelby County.

“You know, it’s not mischievous. There’s a meanness where they want to hurt others, and I don’t know where that comes from,” Skillern said.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools would not comment on where the victim attended school.

Sonic released a statement following the shooting, saying, “We are aware of the incident that took place outside our franchised location in Memphis, TN. The franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their investigation.”

According to MPD, Friday’s death marks the 27th juvenile killed in a gun related incident so far this year. There were 22 as of this time last year.