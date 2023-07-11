PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi man accused of beating three children will be held in Panola County with no bond and the case will be bound over to a grand jury.

Dalton Melton waved his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday. He is charged with Felony Child Abuse and Domestic Violence after the incident earlier this month in Pope, Miss.

Melton was taken into custody after being accused of severely beating three children, one of whom was taken to Le Bonheur after the incident but has since been sent home. The children are not from Melton, but from his ex-wife.

Panola County investigators are not sure what caused the attacks, although the ex-wife did say she received a threat from Melton prior to finding her battered children.

According to the mother of the children, the oldest child is with his father and the other two are in a “safe place” provided by child services. She also says that she has received criticism and threats on social media for leaving her children alone with Melton.

“I’ve never neglected my children. Yes, I may have had to leave my children with this monster from time to time so I could work to provide for my children,” the mother said.

Her current focus is on justice and emotional healing for her children.

Melton is already on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections and is being held on the charges filed by Panola County. The sheriff would not comment on any previous charges against him in other counties.