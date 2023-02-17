Police and deputies park outside the entrance to Wolfchase Galleria following a shooting Thursday evening.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Security video from a shootout at a Memphis mall Thursday shows about a dozen people walk into the mall before bullets started flying, with some people hiding in dumpsters outside, police say.

A 22-year-old male was shot in the abdomen and a 25-year-old man was shot in his left foot during a shooting Thursday evening at the Wolfchase Galleria mall. The 22-year-old remains hospitalized and the 25-year-old has been released from the hospital.

So far no one has been charged and the victims have not been identified. Several weapons were recovered.

“I heard about five or six gunshots … and I saw a crowd of people, everybody started running,” said a mall employee who didn’t want to be identified.

She said she was working at a store Thursday night inside Wolfchase Galleria when gunfire erupted.

“Businesses were pulling their gates down and locking the gates, and I pulled my gate down and locked it and turned off the lights,” she said.

Wolfchase mall security video showed a dark SUV pull up to a mall entrance around 4:40 p.m., Memphis Police said.

About 12 people walked from the SUV into the mall. Shortly after, as many as 10 shots were fired on the second floor.

The MPD report states that just after 5 p.m., as many as eight people who were hiding in one of the dumpsters outside mall exit 4 took flight across the parking lot.

Shortly after that, two more suspects were seen taking a wounded male out of the dumpster and placing him on the pavement.

“Preliminary information indicates that the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups. Shots were fired,” Memphis Police Public Information Officer Louis Brownlee said.

Wolfchase Galleria has been the scene of several incidents in the past few months, including a shooting last August and a jewelry store heist, according to WREG archives.

Police recovered a 9mm Glock with a magazine and rounds as well as an assault-type weapon. It’s unknown if suspects and victims knew each other, but the shootings brought chaos and calls for more security guards.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.