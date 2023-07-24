MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More information has been released about a shooting that left one dead and four others injured, including a baby, in Parkway Village, Saturday.

MPD says the baby and one other adult are still in the hospital but they are both expected to be okay. The other adults involved have been released.

People living on Meadows Lane are still shaken up by the mass shooting that took place on their street.

Memphis Police say one man died, two women were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and another man arrived at the hospital with non-critical injuries. A fifth victim, an eight-month-old baby, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One woman said that after the shooting, she looked out her door and saw a man carrying a small child running away from the violence.

Neighbors said the shooting happened at the family home while they were having a meal. They also said that the family was already grieving at the time of the shooting.

A man who does not want to be identified, said the family was mourning the loss of a young man who was killed earlier this month.

“When I went up the street I was about to talk to his sister, but I said it was too crowded. So, the minute I pulled off, I go to Lamar and Knight Arnold and I see a whole bunch of police cars rushing down this way, and then my partner called me talking about they were shooting up the block,” said the man.

There are cameras on every home surrounding the house where the shooting happened, however, residents said many people living on the block were without power at the time of the shooting.

Because of this, it is unclear if the shooting was captured on camera.

At this time, police have not given a motive.

No arrests have been made. If you know anything, contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-cash.