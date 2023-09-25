MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The last of nine Shelby County corrections deputies charged in the death of inmate Gershun Freeman turned himself into authorities Monday.

Charles Gatewood Jr. is listed in the county’s jail database with a booking date of Monday. He is charged with aggravated assault-acting in concert and is held on $35,000 bond.

Nine Shelby County jailers were indicted last week in the death of Gershun Freeman, who died while in jail custody on October 5, 2022.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner confirmed the information in an announcement Wednesday. The following jailers have turned themselves in:

Chelsey Duckett

Stevon Jones

Jeffrey Gibson

Lareko Elliot

Damien Cooper

Ebonee Davis

Courtney Parham

Anthony Howell

Parham and Jones are charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault act in concert. Duckett, Gibson, Elliot, Cooper, Davis, Howell and Gatewood are charged with aggravated assault resulting in the death of another.

Video from inside 201 Poplar showed the death of Freeman, 33. The case has been turned over to the Nashville District Attorney.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner, who is running for Memphis mayor, has said no jailer was responsible for Freeman’s death.