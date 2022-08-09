MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department announced that nine presumptive monkeypox cases have been confirmed within Shelby County as of Tuesday.

SCHD says the nine people are now in isolation.

Shelby County Health Department is working to reach any close contacts who may have been exposed to offer them testing and vaccination.

Tennessee Department off Health is distributing the vaccine to regional and county health departments only on an as-needed basis. SCHD says they have received a limited supply of the Jynneos vaccine.

Most monkeypox cases associated with the 2022 outbreak are mild to no symptoms other than rashes and most people recover within 2-4 weeks.

For more information about monkeypox, visit the following online resources visit the Tennessee Department of Health Monkeypox Page.