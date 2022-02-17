MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Nine people were detained during a weapons bust in the Snowden community earlier this month.

Memphis Police responded to reports of suspicious activity at a home in the 1200 block of Tutwiler near Bellevue on Feb. 5 just before 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they heard glass breaking and several people ran from the house. Some officers chased the individuals while additional officers cleared the residence.

Police recovered a stolen Dodge Ram, an assault rifle, seven handguns, marijuana and a scale. Three of the handguns were stolen.

The owner of the house told police the individuals inside rented out the house through an online marketplace app.

Three of the nine people detained were juveniles.

The juveniles were transported to juvenile court and were issued juvenile summons. Police have not identified the other individuals involved.