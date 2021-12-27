MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the hunt for two thieves accused of burglarizing a store at the Southland Mall, making off with Nike and Jordan products.

This isn’t the first time this sporting goods store has been hit in Memphis.

It comes as no surprise to 15-year-old Marlowe Kizer.

“Everybody wants to take, steal, rob kill folks,” Kizer told us.

Memphis Police said around 6 a.m. Monday, December 27, a witness reported two men robbed the Hibbet Sports inside the mall.



Officers said they were able to get away by driving off quickly in a white sedan. Officers believe is a Chrysler 300.

“It’s not that many places left in Memphis that you can go shopping at so when you hear about something like that. It’s really not good,” Rosie Horton, a shopper said.

Rosie Horton said her grandchildren love coming to the Southland Mall, but news like this drives people away from the area.



“We’re never going to get our stores back open in Memphis if they keep breaking in them and you ain’t got nowhere to shop and buy stuff,” Horton said.

According to police, the manager of the store reported the thieves took newly released Air Jordan’s, Nike products, and Chicago puffer jackets among other name brand apparel.

“People need to get a job, and stop doing all that type of stuff,” Horton said.

Video MPD shared last week showed a smash and grab at the Hibbet Sports on Shelby Drive.

You can see a black Infiniti ramming into the store front.

Police said it’s unknown if the incidents are connected, but they said four men were involved and got away with about $1,200 in clothing.

Police said there is no video footage of the break-in at Southland Mall at this time.



If you have any information, you are urged call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or submit a tip online.