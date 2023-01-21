MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols is speaking out after five Memphis Police officers involved in his arrest were fired.

The last two weeks have been difficult for Nichols’ family.

“It just hurts,” said his sister, Keyana Dixon. “Our lives have been turned upside down forever.”

The 29-year-old father died three days after sustaining injuries during a traffic stop with Memphis Police earlier this month.

The incident sparked investigations by several agencies, ultimately leading to the termination of five officers after Memphis Police completed an internal investigation which they say revealed multiple policy violations during the arrest. It’s an outcome met with mixed feelings for Nichols’ sister.

“By them firing them, we’re not jumping for joy. There’s nothing to celebrate,” Dixon said. “I feel like that is what happens when you don’t follow policy and procedures and protocols at any job.”

For Dixon, one thing that was most hurtful was learning that the fired officers were all Black.

“To see that your own people did that, that’s a different type of hurt. To see the state of our country and what we been through, as a country, policing and fair policing and just those types of things, it eats at you,” Dixon said.

Despite the pain, his family’s commitment to justice remains unshaken amid tragedy.

“I just want justice to be served for my brother,” said Dixon, “and I believe justice will be served for my brother.”

The video of the arrest is expected to be released next week. Regarding charges being filed, the district attorney says they are still investigating the matter.