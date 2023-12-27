MEMPHIS, Tenn. — News Channel 3’s parent company Nexstar Media Group is committed to being involved in the community.

One of their goals is to invest in non-profit organizations in our community.

The Nexstar Charitable Foundation presented a check to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis on Wednesday.

The $5,000 donation will help make sure the children in our community have access to tools to inspire them and instill lessons that will take them further in life.

“All the funds are very necessary and needed for our efforts with programming across the city, from our traditional clubs to our high school clubs as well as some of the other efforts we have for our children,” said Metise Moore, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis president and CEO. “So every dollar, every cent is very well needed and put to good use.”